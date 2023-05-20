Left Menu

Assam govt issues dress code for school teachers

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 20-05-2023 19:54 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 19:41 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam government issued a dress code for school teachers, stating that some of them were in the ''habit'' of wearing clothes that sometimes do not appear to be acceptable by the public at large.

Teachers would have to attend classes in formal clothes in sober colours, with party and casual apparel to be strictly avoided, the notification issued on Friday said.

Sharing the order on Twitter on Saturday, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu wrote: ''There are some misgivings regarding dress code prescribed for school teachers. I am sharing the notification for clarity.'' The notification said that it has been noticed that some teachers were ''found in the habit of wearing the dress of their choice which sometimes do not appear to be acceptable by public at large''.

''Since a teacher is expected to be an example of all sorts of decency especially while discharging their duties, it has become necessary to follow a dress code that should reflect a sense of decorum, decency, professionalism and seriousness of purpose at the work place,'' it said.

As per the prescribed dress code, male teachers should wear formal attire only, with formal shirt-pant being the approved apparel.

Female teachers should be dressed in ''decent salwar suit/ saree/ mekhela-chador'' and not casual attire such as T-shirt, jeans and leggings, it said.

Both male and female teachers should be dressed in ''clean, modest and decent clothes in sober colours, which should not look flashy'' and casual and party apparel should be strictly avoided, the notification said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

