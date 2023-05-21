Left Menu

Air Marshal K Anantharaman visits IAF station Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 21-05-2023 20:19 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 20:17 IST
Air Marshal K Anantharaman visits IAF station Jammu
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@dprohyd)
  • Country:
  • India

Air Officer Incharge Administration (AOA) of Indian Air Force, Air Marshal K Anantharaman, on Sunday visited the Air Force station here, a defence spokesman said.

Accompanied by Director Education (Schools) at Air Headquarter, and Deputy Command Education Officer, Headquarter Western Air Command, the Air Marshal was received by Air Officer Commanding, Jammu, he said.

On arrival, the spokesman said, the Air Marshal was briefed on operation and administrative infrastructure and security preparedness of the station.

He also visited the Air Force School which has come up with a state-of-the-art Wi-Fi enabled campus.

The Air Marshal also visited various ongoing work sites and interacted with young officers of the base.

He appreciated the operation and security orientation of the station and complimented the team for setting new benchmarks, the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's HiRISE camera captures large, heavily-infilled crater on Mars

NASA's HiRISE camera captures large, heavily-infilled crater on Mars

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy;...

 Global
3
Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private astronaut mission to space station

Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private ast...

 Global
4
Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023