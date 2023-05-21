University union councillor impersonation case: police action against SFI leader, college principal

Kerala Police on Sunday lodged a cheating case against the principal-in-charge of an aided college here and a leader of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) in connection with the alleged impersonation of a university union councillor.

Police said the action was taken on a complaint by the Registrar of Kerala University to which the aided college is affiliated.

''Several similar complaints have come from student political organisations, like KSU, also,'' an officer of Kattakada police station said.

An FIR under section 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 409 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered today against the principal-in-charge -- G J Shaiju -- and SFI leader A Visakh, the officer said.

''No arrests have been made. That will happen after examination of all the documentary evidence,'' he said.

Disciplinary action has been taken against Visakh by the SFI and by the university against Shaiju, reportedly.

According to reports, the SFI leader impersonated one of the students who won the election to the post of university union councillor.

