Majestic Cruise Ship Embarks on Inaugural Visit to Visakhapatnam

Vizag International Cruise Terminal on Sunday welcomed the maiden voyage of luxury cruise ship 'The World' to its docks as it strives to emerge as a premier destination for international cruise liners, said an official.

The state-of-the-art facility, built at an investment of Rs 96 crore accorded a ceremonial welcome to the vessel and underlined that it is committed to providing top notch services and amenities to enhance tourist experience, contributing to the growth of tourism in this part of the country.

''We are delighted to welcome 'The World' and its passengers to our city,'' said M Angamuthu, chairperson of Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) in a press release. VPA owns and operates VICT.

According to Angamuthu, the cruise liner's port of call at Visakhapatnam highlights the city's potential as a top tourist destination and also demonstrates the terminal's capability to host world-class cruise ships.

Renowned for luxury and exquisite service, the arrival of 'The World' is expected to bolster tourism and local economy by providing opportunities to businesses, and also cultural exchanges.

Visitors will get a chance to experience a variety of attractions in the port city such as its beaches, historical landmarks and vibrant markets.

Further, the first officer of the vessel expressed happiness over the completion of immigration process within 45 minutes of the ship's berthing while the port management thanked the district administration for their support.

