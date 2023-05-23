US issues fresh North Korea sanctions on 'illicit' IT workforce

Left Menu

The United States on Tuesday announced new North Korea sanctions related to thousands of IT workers, many operating in China and Russia, whose labors allegedly help fund weapons of mass destruction and missile programs, the Treasury Department said. One individual, Kim Sang Man, and the North Korea-based Chinyong Information Technology Cooperation Company were sanctioned jointly by the United States and South Korea in relation to their IT worker activities, Treasury said.

The United States on Tuesday announced new North Korea sanctions related to thousands of IT workers, many operating in China and Russia, whose labors allegedly help fund weapons of mass destruction and missile programs, the Treasury Department said.

One individual, Kim Sang Man, and the North Korea-based Chinyong Information Technology Cooperation Company were sanctioned jointly by the United States and South Korea in relation to their IT worker activities, Treasury said. North Korea oversees thousands of IT workers around the world, primarily located in China and Russia, Treasury said. These workers "generate revenue that contributes to its unlawful WMD and ballistic missile programs."

The workers hide their identities, locations, and nationalities and use forged documentation to apply for jobs, it said. Three other groups - 110th Research Center, Pyongyang University of Automation and the Technical Reconnaissance Bureau - had been previously sanctioned by South Korea for engaging in cyber operations and illicit revenue generation that support North Korea's weapons of mass destruction programs, Treasury said.

"Today's action continues to highlight (North Korea's) extensive illicit cyber and IT worker operations, which finance the regime's unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs," Brian Nelson, Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, said in a statement. Treasury noted the Technical Reconnaissance Bureau leads North Korea's offensive cyber efforts and oversees departments affiliated with the Lazarus Group.

Lazarus has been accused of carrying out the largest virtual currency heist to date in March 2022 when it allegedly stole about $620 million in virtual currency from a blockchain project linked to the online game Axie Infinity.

