In letter to municipal commissioner, BJP alleges 'politicisation' of MCD education system by AAP

A delegation of BJP councillors on Tuesday met Municipal Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti and handed over a ''protest letter'', in which it has alleged ''politicisation'' of the MCD's education system by the ruling AAP by ''printing'' a photograph and a letter of Delhi Education Minister Atishi in its books.

A senior Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) official, however, said no such image or letter has been published in any of its textbooks. Material used under Mission Buniyad contains a picture and a message from the minister, he said.

''A large delegation of municipal councillors of Delhi BJP met Municipal Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti today and handed over a protest letter against the politicisation of the municipal corporation's education system,'' the BJP said in a statement.

The letter was signed by all BJP councillors, it said.

BJP councillor and former South Delhi mayor Kamaljeet Sehrawat, after handing over the letter, said the municipal corporation provides primary education to young children.

She alleged that the AAP is ''misusing'' its newly-acquired power as a picture and a letter of Atishi were ''printed in MCD books'' and ''being distributed among students''. Sehrawat said the action is ''condemnable''.

The AAP ended the BJP's 15-year rule in the MCD after sweeping the 2022 civic polls. The AAP is also the ruling party in the Delhi government.

The delegation also included Gajendra Daral, Pankaj Luthra and a number of councillors.

Sehrawat said the BJP was in power in the corporation for 15 consecutive years and claimed that it ''never tried to do politics through the education system''.

''We condemn this politicisation by the Aam Aadmi Party,'' she said.

Bharti assured the BJP councillors that their complaint will be given ''due attention'', the statement claimed. In April, Atishi said the Delhi government and the MCD would work together to implement Mission Buniyaad in city schools this year with an aim to strengthen students' learning foundation.

