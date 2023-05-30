Left Menu

IT firm Xebia launches technology hub in Jaipur

The launch of the new technology hub comes as a part of the companys global strategy to expand business operations in cities like Jaipur, a company official said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 30-05-2023 22:04 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 22:00 IST
IT firm Xebia launches technology hub in Jaipur
Representative image Image Credit: PRNewswire
  • Country:
  • India

Global IT consulting company Xebia inaugurated its new technology hub in Jaipur to strengthen its presence in the region. The launch of the new technology hub comes as a part of the company's global strategy to expand business operations in cities like Jaipur, a company official said. Highlighting the company's expansion strategy, Global CEO of Xebia Anand Sahay said that Jaipur possesses vibrant educational ecosystems, and it will serve as a crucial talent hub.

''The new facility will enable the company to hire and nurture local talent, while boosting global knowledge sharing from the hub to deliver exceptional results for clients,'' he said.

“The decision to establish offices in cities like Jaipur aligns with our forward-looking talent strategy, which aims to bring work opportunities to talented individuals, rather than requiring them to relocate,” Sahay added.

He said that Jaipur possesses vibrant educational ecosystems, and it will serve as a crucial talent hub. We are overwhelmed by the positive response from individuals in these cities who are eager to collaborate with us without having to uproot themselves.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plastic recycling in focus as treaty talks get underway in Paris

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plast...

 Global
2
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India
3
Libya court sentences 23 to death, 14 to life imprisonment for ISIL campaign

Libya court sentences 23 to death, 14 to life imprisonment for ISIL campaign

 Global
4
Unemployment rate for young people in China reaches 20.4 pc in April: Report

Unemployment rate for young people in China reaches 20.4 pc in April: Report...

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023