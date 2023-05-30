IT firm Xebia launches technology hub in Jaipur

Global IT consulting company Xebia inaugurated its new technology hub in Jaipur to strengthen its presence in the region. The launch of the new technology hub comes as a part of the company's global strategy to expand business operations in cities like Jaipur, a company official said. Highlighting the company's expansion strategy, Global CEO of Xebia Anand Sahay said that Jaipur possesses vibrant educational ecosystems, and it will serve as a crucial talent hub.

''The new facility will enable the company to hire and nurture local talent, while boosting global knowledge sharing from the hub to deliver exceptional results for clients,'' he said.

“The decision to establish offices in cities like Jaipur aligns with our forward-looking talent strategy, which aims to bring work opportunities to talented individuals, rather than requiring them to relocate,” Sahay added.

He said that Jaipur possesses vibrant educational ecosystems, and it will serve as a crucial talent hub. We are overwhelmed by the positive response from individuals in these cities who are eager to collaborate with us without having to uproot themselves.''

