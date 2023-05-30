Leading packaged drinking water firm Bisleri International on Tuesday announced to launch three new flavours in the carbonated drinks segment.

The firm has launched three variants -- Pop - a range-flavoured carbonated drink; Rev - a cola-flavoured carbonated drink and Bisleri Spyci Jeera.

The new fizzy drinks portfolio reflects the modern palette of GenZ and will be available in 160 ml and 600 ml across general and modern trade stores, said a statement.

''Taking the legacy forward, we have launched a range of refreshing carbonated soft drinks that would appeal to the young, modern consumers' taste buds.

''Today's youth are enjoying OTT platforms as they produce interesting and evolved programming. Keeping this in mind, we have launched a new campaign with actors who are currently a sensation on the OTT platforms. They have a strong connect with the youth,'' Bisleri International Vice Chairperson Jayanti Chauhan said.

