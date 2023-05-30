Left Menu

Business briefs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2023 22:01 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 22:01 IST
Business briefs
  • Country:
  • India

Leading packaged drinking water firm Bisleri International on Tuesday announced to launch three new flavours in the carbonated drinks segment.

The firm has launched three variants -- Pop - a range-flavoured carbonated drink; Rev - a cola-flavoured carbonated drink and Bisleri Spyci Jeera.

The new fizzy drinks portfolio reflects the modern palette of GenZ and will be available in 160 ml and 600 ml across general and modern trade stores, said a statement.

''Taking the legacy forward, we have launched a range of refreshing carbonated soft drinks that would appeal to the young, modern consumers' taste buds.

''Today's youth are enjoying OTT platforms as they produce interesting and evolved programming. Keeping this in mind, we have launched a new campaign with actors who are currently a sensation on the OTT platforms. They have a strong connect with the youth,'' Bisleri International Vice Chairperson Jayanti Chauhan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plastic recycling in focus as treaty talks get underway in Paris

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plast...

 Global
2
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India
3
Libya court sentences 23 to death, 14 to life imprisonment for ISIL campaign

Libya court sentences 23 to death, 14 to life imprisonment for ISIL campaign

 Global
4
Unemployment rate for young people in China reaches 20.4 pc in April: Report

Unemployment rate for young people in China reaches 20.4 pc in April: Report...

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023