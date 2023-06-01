Left Menu

Assam CM asks education dept to set up panel to inquire into death of 7 students in accident

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 01-06-2023 20:10 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 20:06 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday directed the state education department to institute a high-level committee to inquire into the circumstances leading to the accident leaving seven college students dead earlier this week. Seven students of Assam Engineering College died on Monday after their car hit a road divider and then collided with another vehicle in Guwahati, police said.

The college principal and the superintendent of the hostel where the deceased students lived have been asked to go on leave till the completion of a report by the proposed inquiry committee and its examination by the government, according to a release from the Chief Minister's Office.

Sarma had on Monday urged the parents whose children stay in hostels of the college to be in constant touch with their wards and appealed to the authorities of the institution to ensure that the hostel superintendents are more stringent in their supervision.

Speaking on the accident Director General of Police G P Singh had told reporters that “prima facie it appears to be a case of drunken driving but I cannot say with surety unless the investigations are complete”.

The chief minister has also asked the education department to constitute another committee to look into the present system of election in colleges and universities.

The panel will also file a report on whether there is a need for reviewing the system in the wake of frequent clashes among students during the pre and post-election period in higher educational institutions.

Sarma directed the education department to set up one more panel to strengthen discipline, rules and regulations in hostels of educational institutions to prevent such incidents in the future.

The committee will also look into strict enforcement of rules and regulations, complete prohibition of alcohol and drugs on hostel campuses and other issues. The proposed panel will also recommend ways for the promotion of healthy community life in hostels, the release added.

