Abhyudaya coaching institute working as mentor to students in UP: CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath heaped praise on the state's Abhyudaya coaching institute on Friday and said it is serving as a mentor to students.

Addressing the felicitation ceremony of the beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Yojana, Adityanath said, ''No one is incompetent, they simply need the support of a capable mentor and the state's Abhyudaya coaching institute fits the bill perfectly.'' Uttar Pradesh had envisaged setting up the free-of-cost ''Abhyudaya'' coaching institute for those preparing to qualify in different competitive exams under the ''Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Yojana''.

The chief minister said at the coaching institute, candidates who have got selected in IAS, PCS, PPS, IIT-JEE and NEET are also roped in as teachers by joining the committee constituted under the chairmanship of the divisional commissioner.

He said the Abhyudaya coaching institute, which was launched on ''Basant Panchami'' during the COVID-19 period, is now yielding positive results.

''Our government has also associated subject experts from the state's universities and colleges with this coaching institute. Both physical and virtual classes are being conducted in this coaching institute,'' Adityanath said.

He said the social welfare department ran coaching programmes from 1998 to 2020, but only three-four candidates used to get selected through such programmes. For the first time, 23 candidates from the state have been selected in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and 95 in the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission through the government-initiated free coaching service, the chief minister pointed out.

''Students from our Eklavya schools in tribal areas are also succeeding in competitive exams such as IIT-JEE and NEET. If we provide equal opportunity and platform to all the students of the state, then only Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar's dream of equality will come true,'' he said.

Adityanath also said the social welfare department has made significant progress in implementing various constructive programmes in the last six years. In 2015-16, scholarships for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students were withheld for unknown reasons, he said, adding, ''Our government allocated a budget for it and the scholarships for 2015-16 and 2016-17 were disbursed to the students.''

