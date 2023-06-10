Left Menu

AIIMS Delhi decides to begin online allotment of accommodation to enhance transparency

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2023 21:28 IST | Created: 10-06-2023 20:36 IST
To enhance transparency, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi has decided to transition to an online system for the allotment of official accommodation.

The decision came following a number of complaints regarding the current offline allotment process.

''In order to promote good governance and to ensure absolute transparency in the allotment of official accommodation, it has been decided that all requests for house allotment shall be received and processed online only and housing seniority lists shall be transparently displayed and updated online in real-time basis for all types of official accommodation available with AIIMS New Delhi,'' according to an office memorandum issued by AIIMS Director M Srinivas on June 9.

The offline allotment system has often resulted in opacity, making it difficult to ensure fairness and accountability in the allocation of accommodation to faculty members, officials and staffers, Dr Srinivas said.

The online system will ensure absolute transparency and make the process efficient, he stated.

This digital approach will not only streamline the process but will also eliminate potential biases and discrepancies that may arise during offline allotment.

Also, the housing seniority lists for all types of official accommodation will be displayed and regularly updated online, said Dr Rima Dada, in-charge of the AIIMS Delhi media cell.

The responsibility for implementing this initiative lies with the chairman of the housing allotment advisory committee. The professor in-charge of the computer facility will be tasked with making the dashboards for the allotment system and housing seniority list operational by June 30 Dr Dada said.

