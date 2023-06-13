Union Tourism Minister Kishan Reddy attends 'Rozgar Mela'

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday participated in the Centre's 'Rozgar Mela' (employment fair) here and handed over appointment letters to the new recruits.

He spoke about how, through the Rozgar Mela, the Union Government has ''established a simplified, transparent, and tech-enabled process to give the right opportunities to the talent and energy of the youth to fulfil their aspirations''.

He expressed confidence that the recruits will work with the spirit of serving people, paving the way for a developed India by 2047.

''@narendramodi government is committed to fulfilling the resolution of providing 10 lakh government jobs to Yuva Shakti!,'' Reddy, Lok Sabha member from Secunderabad here, tweeted.

He said the number of operational airports in the country has almost doubled from 74 to over 140 since 2014, according to an official release.

The government plans to develop and operationalise 225 airports by 2025.

He said the country is becoming self-reliant under the 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat' mission.

The official release said 470 candidates who got Central Government jobs in various organisations were handed over appointment letters on the occasion.

The 470 candidates got jobs in 22 organisations and departments, including nine nationalised banks, DRDO, Indian Railways, Defence, Health and Family Welfare and University of Hyderabad, it said.

