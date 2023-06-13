Vice-chancellors appointed by West Bengal guv will continue to get old pay: official

The vice-chancellors appointed in the state-run universities by West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose will not get salaries according to their new assignment, an official said on Tuesday.

They will continue to draw the salaries, which they were getting as professors, he said.

Letters have been sent to the registrars of the state-run varsities to ensure that the directive is followed, the official said.

These vice-chancellors do not have the recognition of the Higher Education Department, and were appointed by the governor in an ''arbitrary'' manner without consulting the state government, he said.

The governor is the chancellor of the state-run universities.

Expressing concern over the situation, the Jadavpur University Teachers' Association (JUTA) said it was stunned by the ''blatant display of state power to register its hegemonistic control over educational institution''.

''We protest such unhealthy tussle between the government and the chancellor which is humiliating for teachers. We demand the restoration of respect and honour for the teaching community,'' JUTA general secretary Partha Pratim Roy said.

The governor made the appointments in 11 state-run varsities after the term of their vice-chancellors ended in May.

Education Minister Bratya Basu urged these 11 senior professors not to take up the new assignments. Barring one, 10 of them accepted the appointments on June 3.

