Left Menu

Patnaik sanctions Rs 117 crore for cooks, helpers of midday meal scheme

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 14-06-2023 14:10 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 14:04 IST
Patnaik sanctions Rs 117 crore for cooks, helpers of midday meal scheme
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik sanctioned Rs 117.73 crore financial assistance for cooks and helpers engaged in preparing and serving the mid-day meals in schools across the state.

Patnaik also sanctioned Rs 500 each to 1.09 lakh women cooks and helpers to purchase a saree each. An amount of Rs 5.45 crore was deposited in their bank accounts on Tuesday, a CMO release said on Wednesday.

The mid-day meal is being served in about 50,000 schools where more than 45 lakh students are served with mid-day meal through 4,730 Mission Shakti Groups, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global
4
Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock prices

Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock price...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023