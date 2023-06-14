Left Menu

Maha: Hindi questions appear in Marathi medium journalism course paper of Amravati varsity

PTI | Amravati | Updated: 14-06-2023 18:26 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 18:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Marathi medium students of the post-graduate journalism course of Amravati University (AU) on Wednesday claimed they faced difficulties while attempting exams on Wednesday as some questions were in the Hindi language.

Students claimed that some MCQs (Multiple Choice Questions) were wrong and demanded action by the AU.

According to students, at least five questions were in the Hindi language in the Advertising Media question paper.

A delegation of students met AU Registrar Tushar Deshmukh and submitted a memorandum.

Deshmukh directed the examination department and assured students to resolve the matter in the meeting of the exam committee.

