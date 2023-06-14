India willing to host International Institute of Administrative Sciences annual conference in 2025

India has expressed its willingness to host the 2025 International Institute of Administrative Sciences (IIAS) annual conference in Kerala in 2025, according to a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry on Tuesday.

Established in 1930, the IIAS is a federation of member states, national sections and academic research centres jointly elaborating public administration solutions to the policy challenges of the day with headquarters in Brussels, Belgium.

''India expressed its willingness to host the 2025 IIAS annual conference at Kochi, Kerala, in February, 2025,'' said the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry. The decision of the Government of India was conveyed in the meeting of the council of administration by V Srinivas, Secretary of Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances in a virtual meeting on Wednesday. The 2025 annual conference of IIAS would be attended by 30 member countries, 18 national sections and more than 50 IIAS universities/institutes of public administration in member countries, the statement said.

''Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the governance landscape of India has radically changed in scale, scope and learning paradigms,'' read India's statement to the IIAS council of administration.

''India has succeeded in building modern-day digital institutions which benefit millions of Indians with e-services and digital public infrastructure. In its 75th year of independence, being celebrated as Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Prime Minister Modi has given a clarion call for adoption of next generation reforms by bridging the gap between government and citizens under the theme Viksit Bharat,'' it said. Secretariat reforms, benchmarking of governance, redressal of public grievances & improving service delivery, recognising meritocracy and replication of good governance practices form the core of India's good governance model, the statement said.

Organisational reforms coupled with significant reforms in personnel administration represent a paradigm shift in India's governance models, it said. ''New India's strong institutions are best symbolised by adoption of e-governance practices. The best manifestation of 'maximum governance – minimum government' policy is a 'digitally empowered citizen' and a 'digitally transformed institution'. In accordance with India's governance model, the theme for 2025 IIAS annual conference at Kochi is proposed as 'Next Generation Administrative Reforms - Empowering the Citizens and Reaching the Last Mile','' the statement said.

India has always viewed the IIAS as an important institution for international relations in public administration, it said, adding that the proposed conference in Kochi would represent a significant milestone for India's pursuit of next generation administrative reforms.

''India extends a warm and hearty welcome to all the 2025 IIAS annual conference delegates to visit Kochi. The conference dates and agenda would be worked out in consultation with the IIAS secretariat,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)