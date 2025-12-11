Unfreezing Assets: Belgium's Cautious Approach to Ukraine Support

Belgium's Deputy Prime Minister, Vincent Van Peteghem, has stated that frozen Russian assets will eventually be allocated towards supporting Ukraine, although he emphasizes caution in the decision-making process.

The European Commission has suggested either leveraging these frozen assets or initiating international borrowing to generate the financial aid urgently required by Ukraine. Leveraging seized Russian state assets within the EU is a preferred method for most EU countries, but Belgium has posed several legal questions.

A decision on utilizing these assets has been delayed due to Belgium's concerns, and discussions are expected to culminate on December 18, with Belgium holding a significant amount of the assets in the Euroclear securities depository.

(With inputs from agencies.)