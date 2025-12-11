Left Menu

Unfreezing Assets: Belgium's Cautious Approach to Ukraine Support

Belgium's Deputy PM, Vincent Van Peteghem, argues for the eventual use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine, with caution in decision-making. The European Commission proposes reparation loans utilizing seized Russian assets. Legal concerns from Belgium have delayed a decision, now anticipated on December 18.

Belgium's Deputy Prime Minister, Vincent Van Peteghem, has stated that frozen Russian assets will eventually be allocated towards supporting Ukraine, although he emphasizes caution in the decision-making process.

The European Commission has suggested either leveraging these frozen assets or initiating international borrowing to generate the financial aid urgently required by Ukraine. Leveraging seized Russian state assets within the EU is a preferred method for most EU countries, but Belgium has posed several legal questions.

A decision on utilizing these assets has been delayed due to Belgium's concerns, and discussions are expected to culminate on December 18, with Belgium holding a significant amount of the assets in the Euroclear securities depository.

