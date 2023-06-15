Left Menu

Meghalaya CM writes to Pradhan over far-off exam centres for CUET candidates

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 15-06-2023 10:50 IST | Created: 15-06-2023 10:40 IST
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma (Photo:ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma wrote to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, urging him to make alternative arrangements for students from the state appearing in the CUET as they have been allotted examination centres in faraway places such as Kolkata and Ranchi.

In the letter, Sangma said the students were issued the admit cards on Wednesday, from which they got to know about the centres where they have to write the examination on June 16.

''Kindly intervene in the matter and issue necessary directions to the NTA to make alternative arrangements in respect of the students of Meghalaya,'' he said in the letter addressed to Pradhan.

Sangma said the allocation of CUET exam centres in faraway places has caused significant inconvenience and logistical challenges for the students and their parents.

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG for admission to undergraduate programmes is being held in three shifts this year, with more than 14 lakh students applying for it. The results are expected to be announced in July.

Meghalaya had earlier urged the National Testing Agency (NTA), which is conducting the examination, to set up CUET centres in the state.

