Senior IAS officer Amit Agrawal assumes charge as UIDAI CEO

Senior IAS officer Amit Agrawal has assumed charge as the Chief Executive Officer of Unique Identification Authority of India, the custodian of unique ID Aadhaar, an official statement said on Tuesday. Agrawal, a 1993 batch IAS from Chhattisgarh cadre, took over the charge on Monday.

A graduate from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, he held several important positions both at the Centre and states of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

Prior to joining UIDAI as CEO, he was Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). Before that, he was Additional Secretary and Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Finance.

In Chhattisgarh, he served as the Finance Secretary and the Secretary in charge of the Departments of Commercial Tax and Technical Education in the State Government among other roles.

