Three more apprehended in connection with killing of Delhi University student

Three more people, including a juvenile, have been apprehended in connection with the killing of a first-year Delhi University student, officials said on Wednesday.Apart from the juvenile, the other two apprehended have been identified as Yash 18 and Taleem 19, both students of the School of Open Learning, police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2023 09:48 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 09:39 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Three more people, including a juvenile, have been apprehended in connection with the killing of a first-year Delhi University student, officials said on Wednesday.

Apart from the juvenile, the other two apprehended have been identified as Yash (18) and Taleem (19), both students of the School of Open Learning, police said. Earlier, two people were arrested in the case. They were Rahul, a first-year student who lived in Delhi's Bindapur area, and his friend Haroon (19), a resident of Janakpuri who worked at a T-shirt factory.

The victim, Nikhil Chauhan, a student of DU's School of Open Learning, was stabbed to death on Sunday outside the Aryabhatta College in the South Campus area after he objected to his girlfriend being allegedly harassed by another student.

After family members of Nikhil Chauhan alleged that his murder was pre-planned, police said the angle of conspiracy will be verified after the arrest of other persons involved in the case.

