Students at forefront of yoga day celebration in Himachal

Students were at the forefront of the yoga day celebrations on Wednesday in Himachal Pradesh, which witnessed several events being organised to marks the occasion.

People assembled at public places with their mats from early morning to perform yoga and mark the occasion.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur, who took part in an International Day of Yoga event in Hamirpur, said the day is being celebrated all over the world due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Recognising its universal appeal, in December 2014, the United Nations proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga by a resolution. The day aims to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practising yoga.

Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil, the senior-most member of the Himachal Cabinet, joined over 500 people to perform yoga in Solan.

Shandil (82) said yoga is the need of the hour. It helps in creating a balance between the mind and the body and helps to overcome stress.

