Left Menu

Ram Mandir may open for devotees on Jan 24 next year

Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is likely to open for devotees on January 24 next year after the consecration of Ram Lalla idol which will be a 10-day ritual starting January 14, chairman of temple construction committee Nripendra Mishra said on Wednesday.

PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 21-06-2023 21:04 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 21:04 IST
Ram Mandir may open for devotees on Jan 24 next year
  • Country:
  • India

Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is likely to open for devotees on January 24 next year after the consecration of Ram Lalla idol which will be a 10-day ritual starting January 14, chairman of temple construction committee Nripendra Mishra said on Wednesday. The ground floor work of the three-storey Ram temple has been completed, Mishra said, adding the temple Trust has decided to start the process of the consecration of Ram Lalla on Makar Sankranti (January 14). ''Between January 14 and January 24, a 10-day ritual of Ram Lalla's 'pran pratishtha' (consecration) will be observed,'' Mishra told reporters here. The temple Trust has got some auspicious days from astrologers for the consecration process. Sources in the Trust said that the astrologers have given the dates of 21, 22, 24 and 25 January as auspicious days.

The idol of Ram Lalla may be consecrated on January 22, as it is said to be the best date, the sources said.

Authorities of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the consecration ceremony during which the idol of Ram Lalla will be installed in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. Trust general secretary Champat Rai said that a request letter signed by Trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das will be sent to the prime minister. "As no date has been fixed for the consecration of the idol, the PM will be asked to give his permission regarding any favourable date between December 2023 and January 26, 2024," Rai told reporters.

Mishra said that the main door of the sanctum sanctorum and the 161 feet high peak of the temple will be covered with gold.

According to Trust general secretary Rai, three sculptors are working on three types of stones to carve idols of Ram Lalla and the most attractive idol will be selected for installation at the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

Sculptors Ganesh Bhatt and Arun Yogiraj are working on different stones from Karnataka while Satya Narayan Pandey from Rajasthan is working on the best quality Makrana marble.

The three sculptors are working at three different places of Ayodhya under tight security and no outsiders are allowed to enter their workshops, Rai said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
2
Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmart Mobility’s EV Fleet Expansion

Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmar...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV vaccine shows long-term efficacy in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV v...

 Global
4
US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Powell's congressional testimony

US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Powell's congressional testimony

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023