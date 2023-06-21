Jetserve Aviation gets DGCA nod for imparting flying training

Flying training organisation Jetserve Aviation has received DGCA's approval to start flying training on helicopters, a senior official said on Wednesday. The move will provide an impetus to the growth and development of the helicopter industry in the country, the DGCA official said. ''DGCA has approved a Flying Training organisation Jetserve Aviation Pvt. Ltd for imparting ab-initio flying training on helicopters at Khajuraho,'' the official said.

