Jetserve Aviation gets DGCA nod for imparting flying training
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-06-2023 21:18 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 21:15 IST
- Country:
- India
Flying training organisation Jetserve Aviation has received DGCA's approval to start flying training on helicopters, a senior official said on Wednesday. The move will provide an impetus to the growth and development of the helicopter industry in the country, the DGCA official said. ''DGCA has approved a Flying Training organisation Jetserve Aviation Pvt. Ltd for imparting ab-initio flying training on helicopters at Khajuraho,'' the official said.
