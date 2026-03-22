Luxury Drifting: Clash of Wheels and Laws in Bengaluru
Bengaluru traffic police confiscated a luxury sports car after it was filmed performing dangerous drifts. Ricky Rai, linked to the vehicle, was summoned for questioning. An FIR has been filed as the video, taken at Anil Kumble Circle, went viral. Investigations are ongoing.
- Country:
- India
The Bengaluru traffic police have taken action by seizing a luxury sports car after a video of the vehicle engaging in perilous drifting antics circulated widely on social media, officials announced on Sunday.
Ricky Rai, son of the late underworld figure Muthappa Rai, received a notice to appear for questioning as the vehicle was traced back to his residence. Despite this, authorities have yet to identify the car's owner or determine if Rai was the driver during the stunt. Further investigations and verifications are underway.
The police reported on Saturday that an FIR was registered against the sports car's owner, who holds a Karnataka registration, after the incident at Anil Kumble Circle went viral. The footage revealed the car executing high-speed drifts and turns, potentially endangering the public. Additional stunts involved the occupants standing out of the sunroof while shouting. "An FIR has been registered under sections related to rash and negligent driving and endangering human life. Efforts continue to track down those involved," a senior police official stated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Bengaluru
- traffic
- police
- sports car
- drifting
- social media
- Ricky Rai
- FIR
- safety
- investigation
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