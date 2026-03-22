IAS Imposter on the Run: Wedding Scam in Etawah

A man identified as Pritam Kumar Nishad allegedly duped a woman's family by posing as an IAS officer and fled with Rs 15 lakh dowry, Etawah police disclosed on Sunday.

The suspect reportedly showcased fake credentials and deceived the family through an arranged matrimonial group, compelling them to spend nearly Rs 30 lakh on the wedding.

Authorities have launched an investigation after registering a complaint for cheating, dowry harassment, and forgery, with efforts underway to arrest Nishad and his accomplice sister.

(With inputs from agencies.)