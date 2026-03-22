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IAS Imposter on the Run: Wedding Scam in Etawah

Pritam Kumar Nishad, an alleged serial scammer, fled with Rs 15 lakh dowry after deceiving a woman and her family by posing as an IAS officer. The incident, revealed after their marriage, involved forgery and multiple financial demands, sparking a police investigation in Etawah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 22-03-2026 21:20 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 21:20 IST
IAS Imposter on the Run: Wedding Scam in Etawah
scammer
  • Country:
  • India

A man identified as Pritam Kumar Nishad allegedly duped a woman's family by posing as an IAS officer and fled with Rs 15 lakh dowry, Etawah police disclosed on Sunday.

The suspect reportedly showcased fake credentials and deceived the family through an arranged matrimonial group, compelling them to spend nearly Rs 30 lakh on the wedding.

Authorities have launched an investigation after registering a complaint for cheating, dowry harassment, and forgery, with efforts underway to arrest Nishad and his accomplice sister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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