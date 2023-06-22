Education is a cornerstone of the bond between India and the US: Jill Biden

Education is a cornerstone of the bond between India and the US, First Lady Jill Biden has said as she praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing an opportunity to all Indians, especially girls, to pursue education and enhance their skills.

These remarks were made by Jill on Wednesday where Modi and the First Lady participated in the 'Skilling For Future Event' organised by the National Science Foundation (NSF).

The NSF is headed by Indian American Dr Sethuraman Panchanathan. The visit to the organisation was hosted by Jill Biden.

''Prime Minister (Modi), I know that education is an issue close to your heart—just as it is for me. Your work to ensure all Indians—especially girls—have the opportunity to pursue an education and gain the skills they need for our modern workforce is so important,'' she said in a statement.

''It’s exciting to be able to show you some of the innovative programs our schools and businesses are creating for students here,'' she said.

''...If we want our economies to be strong, we need to invest in the young people who are our future. We need to ensure they have the opportunities they deserve,'' she said.

Modi is on an Official State Visit from June 21-23 at the invitation of President Joe Biden and the First Lady.

''Education is a cornerstone of the bond between India and the United States — one we hope to keep building and strengthening with this visit. Our universities are partnering together, leading research, and creating apprenticeships and internships that span the ocean. And, as we’ve seen here, students from both our countries are learning and growing alongside each other—discovering the people they want to become and building a better world, together. Working side by side, our nations can create a safer, healthier, more prosperous future for everyone,'' she said.

While serving as First Lady, Jill Biden continued teaching English and writing at Northern Virginia Community College, where she has been a professor since 2009. She is the first presidential spouse to maintain an independent career outside of the White House. Several Indian Cabinet ministers have visited its headquarters in Virginia. Prominent among them are Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The NSF is an independent agency of the US government that supports fundamental research and education in all the non-medical fields of science and engineering. Its medical counterpart is the National Institutes of Health.

