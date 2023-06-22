G20 countries have unanimous views on 5 major areas regarding education: Pradhan

The G20 countries have unanimous views on five major areas including capacity building of teachers, role of education as critical enabler of human dignity and empowerment globally and recognising important role of green transition and digital transformation, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Thursday.

Pradhan outlined the five outcomes after a meeting of G20 Education Ministers here. The G20 members also agreed to the importance of investment in supporting human capital development, and encourage collaborative solutions and innovations to promote quality teaching, learning and skilling as well as foster academic collaborations among educational institutions through joint programmes, student and stall mobility ''The G20 countries have agreed upon role of education as critical enabler of human dignity and empowerment globally. The countries agreed upon the need to work together for resilient, equitable, inclusive and sustainable future through education,'' Pradhan told a press conference.

''All G20 members agreed on the need to ensure that everyone irrespective of age, gender, socio-economic or cultural background or those who are facing physical, mental or other learning difficulties or special needs have access to quality, inclusive and equitable education and training ''G20 nations have a unanimous view that education is not only about academic learning but also developing life, technical, vocational skills to make learners future ready. There is also unanimity among G20 nations on role of teachers in promoting education, focus to be on capacity building. The counties have also resolved to recognise role of digital transformation, green transition, women empowerment and education for sustainable development,'' he added.

The minister said the members reiterated the commitment to overcome the digital divide for all learners by addressing the barriers to technological infrastructure.

''We also agreed on the need to work collectively to develop technology ecosystems and learning resources, including in local languages, that are affordable and easily accessible. We agreed to equitable and inclusive use of Artificial Intelligence in education and skilling that respects human rights,'' he said.

''All G20 members underlined the central role of all teachers and education staff all over the world in promoting education and the need to foster an environment including through capacity building programmes that will enable teachers and staff to thrive in their profession,'' added Pradhan.

The G20 ministers also unanimously adopted the G20 Education Working Group Report and the G20 Education Working Group Compendium on Education Policies and Programmes in G20 countries.

''All G20 members agreed to the importance of investment in supporting human capital development, and encourage collaborative solutions and innovations to promote quality teaching, learning and skilling as well as foster academic collaborations among educational institutions through joint programmes, student and stall mobility,'' Pradhan said.

At the meeting, ministers of the G20 grouping formally accepted the outcome documents, marking the culmination of the extensive deliberations carried out over the past several months within the education working group track.

These outcome documents will serve as a roadmap for the international community, guiding coordinated actions to ensure inclusive and high-quality education for all learners.

The G20 Education Working Group focused on finding inclusive solutions and collective actions to address the diverse global challenges of the day during its four meetings in Chennai, Amritsar, Bhubaneshwar and Pune.

It emphasised on four priority areas -- ensuring foundational literacy and numeracy, especially in the context of blended learning, making tech-enabled learning more inclusive, qualitative, and collaborative; building capacities and promoting lifelong learning in the context of the future of work; and strengthening research and fostering innovation through enhanced collaboration and partnerships.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)