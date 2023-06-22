Left Menu

VFS Global partners with Radisson Hotel in India to operate UK Premium Application Centres

UK visa customers will continue to enjoy the same comfort, convenience, and best-in-class services at these locations that they do at our Visa Application Centres, as well as experience the comfort and hospitality offered by the Radisson Hotel Groups properties, VFS Global Chief Operating Officer-South Asia Prabuddha Sen said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-06-2023 19:43 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 19:43 IST
VFS Global on Thursday said it has entered into a strategic partnership with Radisson Hotel Group in India to operate UK Premium Application Centres from the hotel chain's properties.

The UK visa customers can now book appointments at any of the premium application centres located at Radisson Blu Hotel Amritsar, Radisson RED Chandigarh Mohali, Park Plaza Ludhiana, and Radisson Noida for submitting their applications and enrolling biometrics this summer season, the company said in a statement. This partnership will provide customers residing in and around Punjab and Noida with four new location options, in addition to the visa application centres located in Chandigarh, Jalandhar, and New Delhi.

''The partnership with Radisson Hotel Group provides additional and conveniently located touchpoints to our customers. ''UK visa customers will continue to enjoy the same comfort, convenience, and best-in-class services at these locations that they do at our Visa Application Centres, as well as experience the comfort and hospitality offered by the Radisson Hotel Group's properties,'' VFS Global Chief Operating Officer-South Asia Prabuddha Sen said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

