Summer vacation in Kashmir schools from July 1

In view of the prevailing hot weather, the Directorate of School Education in Kashmir on Saturday announced summer vacations in all the schools of the Valley for ten days starting from July 1.In an order, the director of school education said all the government educational institutions and recognised private schools up to higher secondary level functioning in Kashmir division will remain closed from July 1 to 10. The Valley has been witnessing above-normal day temperatures over the last few days.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 24-06-2023 20:43 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 20:43 IST
In view of the prevailing hot weather, the Directorate of School Education in Kashmir on Saturday announced summer vacations in all the schools of the Valley for ten days starting from July 1.

In an order, the director of school education said all the government educational institutions and recognised private schools up to higher secondary level functioning in Kashmir division will remain closed from July 1 to 10. The Valley has been witnessing above-normal day temperatures over the last few days. The maximum temperature in Srinagar city has been hovering around 35 degrees.

