Third-year medical student dies by suicide in Andhra Pradesh

A third-year medical student was found dead at Vishwa Bharathi Medical College in Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh, police said on Monday. According to the police, Dentepurthi Lokesh, 22, hanged himself around 10 pm on Sunday night in his hostel room at Penchikalapadu village, around 25 km from Kurnool town, where the medial college is located.

PTI | Tirupati | Updated: 26-06-2023 17:31 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 16:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A third-year medical student was found dead at Vishwa Bharathi Medical College in Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh, police said on Monday. According to the police, Dentepurthi Lokesh, 22, hanged himself around 10 pm on Sunday night in his hostel room at Penchikalapadu village, around 25 km from Kurnool town, where the medial college is located. “We are not sure why he hanged himself. He stays alone in his room and used a bedsheet to die by suicide,” a police official told PTI on Monday. Police are probing the case from all angles to check if any other issues might have triggered the student into taking the extreme stp. Lokesh's father Brahmananda Rao told police that he did not face any issues and he was not sure as to might have led to his son choosing to end his life. Lokesh is a native of Kavali in Nellore district and was a bright student who cleared the first two years of MBBS course with distinction. Police have registered a case and have begun investigation.

