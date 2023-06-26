Left Menu

G-20 IWG meeting begins in Rishikesh

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 26-06-2023 19:38 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 19:31 IST
The third G20 Infrastructure Working Group meeting began in Rishikesh on Monday, with the first day's sessions focusing on building resilient and sustainable cities.

The discussions across three sessions allowed G20 decision-makers to learn key challenges, from climate change to infrastructure resilience, fast urbanisation and inclusiveness, apart from exploring the role of technology, infratech and digitisation.

The delegates also witnessed a unique perspective on launching one of the world’s most ambitious new city developments NUSANTARA in Indonesia.

The side event was represented by distinguished panellists from Harvard University, the World Resource Institute, C40 Cities, and the University of Cambridge.

The mayor of Dhaka, North Bangladesh, also shared his views on ways to support municipalities and cities in making them sustainable and inclusive.

The three-day IWG meeting is being attended by about 63 delegates from G20 member countries, invitee countries and international organisations.

The agenda of the discussions is to further the discussions on the 2023 infrastructure and follow up on the discussions held during the second IWG meeting in March 2023 in Visakhapatnam.

Two sessions were held on Monday in which the delegates discussed two workstreams under the flagship ''Financing Cities of Tomorrow: Inclusive, Resilient and Sustainable''.

The delegates thanked the Indian Presidency for the warm hospitality and acknowledged the efforts of the Presidency to achieve meaningful progress across the work streams.

A high-level seminar on creating livable cities was also organised by the Indian Presidency and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank. The IWG meeting will conclude on June 28.

