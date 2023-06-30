Left Menu

Security stepped up, over 1,000 personnel deployed for PM Modi's visit to Delhi University

A three-tire security has been put in place with the deployment of more than 1,000 paramilitary and police personnel for Prime Minister Narendra Modis visit to Delhi University on Friday to attend the closing ceremony of its centenary celebration, police officials said.According to university officials, Modi will lay the foundation stone of three buildings and release a set of coffee table books.These buildings with state-of-the-art infrastructure would be for the faculty of technology, computer centre and academic block, they said.We have deployed more than 1,000 security personnel, including from paramilitary forces.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2023 11:08 IST | Created: 30-06-2023 11:08 IST
Security stepped up, over 1,000 personnel deployed for PM Modi's visit to Delhi University
  • Country:
  • India

A three-tire security has been put in place with the deployment of more than 1,000 paramilitary and police personnel for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Delhi University on Friday to attend the closing ceremony of its centenary celebration, police officials said.

According to university officials, Modi will lay the foundation stone of three buildings and release a set of coffee table books.

These buildings with state-of-the-art infrastructure would be for the faculty of technology, computer centre and academic block, they said.

''We have deployed more than 1,000 security personnel, including from paramilitary forces. A very tight security arrangement has been in place with a three-tire checking system.

No black dresses, compulsory attendance, and suspension of classes between 10 am to 12 pm are among the guidelines issued by Delhi University colleges for the live telecast of the closing ceremony of the university's centenary celebrations.

Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan will be the guest of honour for the event.

Delhi University has introduced B.Tech programmes from the upcoming academic session with a capacity of 360 students. The building for the faculty of technology will cater to them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BYJU'S close to profitability, expect to resolve loan issue without court's intervention: CEO

BYJU'S close to profitability, expect to resolve loan issue without court's ...

 Global
2
Google Meet now lets you conduct polls and Q&A's during live streams

Google Meet now lets you conduct polls and Q&A's during live streams

 Global
3
Israel seizes crypto wallets tied to Iran's Quds Force, Hezbollah

Israel seizes crypto wallets tied to Iran's Quds Force, Hezbollah

 Israel
4
People with obsessive-compulsive disorder have an imbalance of brain chemicals – our discovery could mean a treatment breakthrough

People with obsessive-compulsive disorder have an imbalance of brain chemica...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023