Vice-President Dhankhar, wife offer prayers at Kamakhya Temple

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Sudesh Dhankhar offered prayers at the famed Kamakhya temple here on Tuesday. The Vice-President, who is on a day-long visit to the state to attend the 25th convocation of IIT Guwahati, was received at the Lokopriyo Gopinath Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport by Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Soon after landing, Dhankhar and his wife drove to the temple atop the Nilachal Hills to offer prayers to the Goddess. The duo was received at the temple by Governor Kataria, Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, priests and shrine officials. The Vice-President and his wife first prayed at Saubhagya kund (pond) of the temple before entering the sanctum sanctorum to pay their obeisance. They also made a 'parikram' (circumambulation) of the temple. Dhankhar will address the 25th convocation of the IIT-G as chief guest and interact with its students. Altogether, 1990 students will be graduating this year. Dhankhar had earlier attended the 21st convocation of the Dibrugarh University on May 3. Meanwhile, Kamrup district administration has tightened security measures in the district and specifically around IIT-G campus. Kamrup District Magistrate Keerthi Jalli in an order banned drones within the jurisdiction of Kamrup district during the day.

