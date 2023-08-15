K'taka govt appoints Rajeev Gowda as SITK vice-chairperson
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-08-2023 18:33 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 18:33 IST
The Karnataka government has appointed former Rajya Sabha member Professor M V Rajeev Gowda as the vice-chairperson of the State Institute for the Transformation of Karnataka (SITK).
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is the Chairperson of SITK, which was previously known as the State Planning Board.
Gowda's new position comes with a Cabinet minister's rank.
Gowda was the chairperson of the Centre for Public Policy and professor of Economics and Social Sciences at the Indian Institute of Management, Bengaluru.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Telangana Cabinet approves Rs 60,000 crore plan for expansion of metro rail in Hyderabad
Mizoram cabinet gives nod to set up state university
UP Cabinet approves policy for making state water tourism, adventure sports destination
Cabinet secretary to review progress of PLI scheme in all 14 sectors on Thursday
Rajasthan Cabinet approves formation of 19 new districts, 3 divisions in state