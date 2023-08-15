Left Menu

K'taka govt appoints Rajeev Gowda as SITK vice-chairperson

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-08-2023 18:33 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 18:33 IST
The Karnataka government has appointed former Rajya Sabha member Professor M V Rajeev Gowda as the vice-chairperson of the State Institute for the Transformation of Karnataka (SITK).

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is the Chairperson of SITK, which was previously known as the State Planning Board.

Gowda's new position comes with a Cabinet minister's rank.

Gowda was the chairperson of the Centre for Public Policy and professor of Economics and Social Sciences at the Indian Institute of Management, Bengaluru.

