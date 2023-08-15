K'taka govt appoints Rajeev Gowda as SITK vice-chairperson

The Karnataka government has appointed former Rajya Sabha member Professor M V Rajeev Gowda as the vice-chairperson of the State Institute for the Transformation of Karnataka (SITK).

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is the Chairperson of SITK, which was previously known as the State Planning Board.

Gowda's new position comes with a Cabinet minister's rank.

Gowda was the chairperson of the Centre for Public Policy and professor of Economics and Social Sciences at the Indian Institute of Management, Bengaluru.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)