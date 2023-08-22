MIT ADT University to start School of Law with UG & PG Law programs

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 22: The Bar Council of India approved the BBA LLB 5 years Integrated AND LLB 3 years courses from this year at School of Law, MIT Art, Design & Technology University, India's One of the Finest State Private University.; Interested candidates can register by visiting the admission portal www.mituniversity.ac.in and the last date for admission is 10 September 2023. Entrance exam dates will be on 12 September and results will be declared on 15 September 2023. The five-year BBA-LLB, three-year LLB, two years LLM and one-year PG certificate course in Legal Journalism programs will be available in the school of law, Rajbaug, Loni Kalbhor campus, informed by Dr. Sunita Karad, member of Board of Management, MIT Art, Design & Technology University in the press conference.

Under the guidance of visionary Prof. Dr. Mangesh T. Karad, Executive President & Vice-Chancellor of MIT Art, Design & Technology University School of Law offering these noble courses from this year, she mentioned. School of Law's Dean Prof. Dr. Sapna Deo, Prof. Shivsharan Mali, advisor to Vice Chancellor, Adv. Sukrut Deo was also present at the press conference.

Dr. Sunita Karad said, it gives great pleasure to start law programs at the School of Law run by MIT University. Legal education is the heart and soul of society for administering rule of law in a democratic country. I encourage you to make the most of your time here and take advantage of the various opportunities that the School of Law offers, including moot court competitions, internships, and research projects, free legal aid services etc, and particularly offerings from the School of Holistic Development, such as enhancing physical and emotional strengths and overcome weaknesses, imbibing values for life and build characters, inculcating 'universal brotherhood and contribute remarkably and sustainably towards society, nation, humanity and environment, so on and so forth. These experiences will not only enhance your legal skills but also broaden your social perspective and help you to become a well-rounded individual. Alternative Dispute Resolution, Intellectual Property Rights, Cyber Law, Family Law these are specializations available under LLM program.

Dr. Sunita Karad said that I am delighted to start our BBA LLB program, a unique and enriching blend of business administration and legal studies. Our university is not just a place of learning; it's a platform for holistic growth, intellectual exploration, and character development. Beyond the academics, we are providing numerous opportunities to engage in extracurricular activities, connect with industry experts, and participate in moot courts, debates, and business simulations. Students should embrace challenges, collaborate with their peers, and strive for excellence in all. The skills and insights students gain during their BBA LLB journey will serve as the foundation for a successful and impactful career ahead.

"It is important to study law. Because it develops a person's ability to socialize in society, assist in the judiciary, function safely in business, social activism, and use it in favor of independence. This helps the individual to create a prosperous and conscious society. It provides career opportunities for individuals in various fields, for example, lawyers, judges, business consultants, law and financial consultants,'' said Prof. Dr. Mangesh T. Karad.

The Dean, School of Law, Prof. Dr. Sapna Deo said that the Law is a noble profession that plays a vital role in shaping society, promoting justice, and safeguarding individual rights. Studying law is not just about memorizing statutes and cases, but it is also about developing critical thinking, analytical skills, and the ability to solve complex problems. A legal education will open up a world of opportunities for you. The School of Law offers specialization in areas such as criminal law, corporate law, intellectual property law, environmental law, human rights law, and many more. The legal profession offers a diverse range of career options, including litigation, advocacy, corporate law, academia, and public service. But pursuing law is not just about career prospects. It is also about making a positive impact on society. Admission will be given on a merit rank basis. More information related to the courses can be obtained from the admission center established in the university. For detailed information, candidates may visit the university website www.mituniversity.ac.in , she added.

