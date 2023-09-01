G20 Summit: Tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan closed for 10 days
The tour of the Rashtrapati Bhavan for the general public will remain closed for 10 days due to preparatory work related to the upcoming G20 Summit, according to an official statement.
The G20 Summit will be held in the national capital form September 9 to 10.
''Tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan for the general public will remain closed from September 1 to 10, 2023, due to preparatory work related to upcoming G20 Summit,'' the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.
