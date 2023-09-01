Left Menu

G20 Summit: Tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan closed for 10 days

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2023 20:38 IST | Created: 01-09-2023 20:38 IST
G20 Summit: Tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan closed for 10 days
  • Country:
  • India

The tour of the Rashtrapati Bhavan for the general public will remain closed for 10 days due to preparatory work related to the upcoming G20 Summit, according to an official statement.

The G20 Summit will be held in the national capital form September 9 to 10.

''Tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan for the general public will remain closed from September 1 to 10, 2023, due to preparatory work related to upcoming G20 Summit,'' the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOREX-Dollar set for weekly loss as crucial US jobs data looms

FOREX-Dollar set for weekly loss as crucial US jobs data looms

 Global
2
Samsung unveils 12nm-class 32Gb DDR5 DRAM - industry’s first and highest-capacity

Samsung unveils 12nm-class 32Gb DDR5 DRAM - industry’s first and highest-cap...

 Global
3
Saamna editorial expresses concern over COVID-19 outbreak in US, UK

Saamna editorial expresses concern over COVID-19 outbreak in US, UK

 India
4
Legacy brand Kaya celebrates its 20th year with a bold stance to normalize aesthetic treatments through the #FlauntYourBeauty campaign

Legacy brand Kaya celebrates its 20th year with a bold stance to normalize a...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023