Left Menu

School teacher arrested for raping students in Arunachal

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 03-09-2023 18:15 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 18:01 IST
School teacher arrested for raping students in Arunachal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 50-year-old teacher of a private school in Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Subansiri district was arrested on Sunday for allegedly molesting and raping several students, police said.

The principal of the school in Hapoli area was also nabbed for not taking any action despite having knowledge of the crime, a senior police officer said.

Based on an FIR lodged by a parent, police nabbed the accused teacher and the principal on Sunday, Lower Subansiri Superintendent of Police Keni Bagra said.

The accused has allegedly raped at least two-three students of classes 5 and 6, he said.

A case has been registered with the women police station at Hapoli under POSCO Act, he said, adding that further investigation is underway.

In November last year, a hostel warden of a school in Shi-Yomi district was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting six boys and 15 girls, six of who were raped.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T says tests at some lead cable sites show no public health risk and more

Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transgender youth, judge says; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transge...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America?

ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023