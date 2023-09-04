Left Menu

J-K LG to inaugurate 'community radio' at Jammu University on its foundation day

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 04-09-2023 17:44 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 17:44 IST
J-K LG to inaugurate 'community radio' at Jammu University on its foundation day
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will inaugurate a community radio, a first-of-its-kind in the Union Territory, at the University of Jammu here on its foundation day on Tuesday, officials said.

''The radio shall act as a medium to promote, propagate and disseminate the polyvocal and polylingual voices of the various stakeholders of the university and act as a site of exchange for various ideas culminating in motivating people to participate in the national endeavour for integrated development of the country,'' Vice Chancellor, University of Jammu, Umesh Rai told reporters here.

Sharing the Jammu University's achievements in the past year, the VC said the recent nomination of the varsity by the University Grants Commission (UGC) as the nodal university to lead the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in the Union Territory has helped the institute ''indisputably'' claim a high status in academic leadership.

This nomination, he added, came on the heels of the widely acclaimed 'Design Your Degree' programme recently launched by the university and showcased during the two-day Akhil Bhartiya Siksha Samagam-2023 at New Delhi on July 29.

Designed in consultation with experts across a wide spectrum, this programme focuses on the holistic development of young minds and sets the tone for transdisciplinary knowledge and is therefore in the true spirit of NEP-2020 as envisaged by the Prime Minister of India, the VC said.

Rai also shared that among various other initiatives planned by the Higher Education Council, the university is spearheading a unique project named 'College on Wheels' or 'J&K Gyanodaya' through which about 800 students along with 100 faculty members from various universities of Jammu and Kashmir would undertake an educational tour covering various parts of India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic treaty talks; France to ban disposable e-cigarettes, PM says and more

Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic...

 Global
3
Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further shares

Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Novartis sues US government over Medicare drug price regulation and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023