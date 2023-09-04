SFI protests against ABVP's DUSU candidate creating ruckus on Miranda House campus

The SFI on Monday held a protest in front of the Delhi University vice-chancellor's office against a prospective ABVP candidate in the students' union election who allegedly created a ruckus at Miranda House.

The Students' Federation of India (SFI) alleged that Ankita Biswas, a prospective Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) candidate in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) election, allegedly ''forcefully entered'' Miranda House and created a ruckus on campus.

There was no immediate reaction from the Miranda House administration or the ABVP.

The SFI's Aditi Tyagi alleged, ''Ankita Biswas -- a prospective ABVP DUSU candidate -- broke into the campus and created a ruckus, making female students on the campus feel threatened. From Aditi Mahavidyalaya to Ramanujan (College) and to Miranda House, the ABVP has followed the same tactic of barging into college premises with non-collegiate local boys and harassing students.'' ''The SFI urges the student community to stand against the wanton display of unrelenting hooliganism in the name of elections,'' she added. The Delhi University Students' Union will go to the polls on September 22, after a gap of four years. It is the main representative body of the students from most colleges and faculties. Besides, each college has its own students' union, elections to which are held annually.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)