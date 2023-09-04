Left Menu

Teachers' contribution in transforming India into world's knowledge hub important than ever: President

The contribution of teachers in building an equitable and inclusive society and transforming India into the knowledge hub of the world is more important than ever, she said.Murmu greeted citizens on the occasion of Teachers Day and extended warm wishes to all teachers in the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2023 21:11 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 21:10 IST
President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said teachers' contribution to building an equitable and inclusive society and transforming India into the world's knowledge hub is more important than ever.

In her message on the eve of Teachers' Day, she said the role of teachers has acquired a new dimension in the era of technology. The teachers should continuously evolve and adopt the latest methods of imparting education and, at the same time, they should also keep in mind the significance of value-based education, Murmu said. ''The contribution of teachers in building an equitable and inclusive society and transforming India into (the) knowledge hub of the world is more important than ever,'' she said.

Murmu greeted citizens on the occasion of Teachers' Day and extended warm wishes to all teachers in the country. She said the day marks the birth anniversary of the great educationist, philosopher and former president Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

''Teachers' Day is an occasion when the nation honours the profession of teaching and recognises the services and efforts of teachers towards building the future of the students. A teacher is not merely someone who gives the knowledge of subjects for clearing examinations but a teacher is also a mentor and a guide who shows the right path to his student,'' Murmu said.

The president said, ''I once again convey my good wishes to the entire teaching community and wish them success in the endeavour of building an enlightened community of students who will take India to greater heights.''

