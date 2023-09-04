Left Menu

Kolkata: Class 10 student jumps to death from school's terrace after 'scolding' by teachers

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-09-2023 22:22 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 21:44 IST
Kolkata: Class 10 student jumps to death from school's terrace after 'scolding' by teachers
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A class 10 student allegedly jumped to death from the terrace of his school in south Kolkata's Kasba area on Monday, police said.

When taken to a nearby hospital, the 16-year-old boy was declared brought dead, they said.

His parents alleged that he was scolded by two teachers of the school for failing to complete a project.

They alleged that the school was trying to hide something from them.

''It is alleged that he felt humiliated and insulted following the scolding, and went to the terrace and jumped from there,'' a police officer said.

''The doctors noted that the boy had suffered injuries after falling from a height. There was bleeding from his ear, nose and mouth, and no vitals were recorded when he was taken to the hospital,'' he said.

In a statement, the English-medium school said that an investigation into the incident is underway.

''No school will ever target children and harass them. We are a child-friendly school and no teacher will react like the way it is being alleged,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global
4
'I don’t think Trump is going to be the nominee': Nikki Haley

'I don’t think Trump is going to be the nominee': Nikki Haley

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023