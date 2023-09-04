Kolkata: Class 10 student jumps to death from school's terrace after 'scolding' by teachers

A class 10 student allegedly jumped to death from the terrace of his school in south Kolkata's Kasba area on Monday, police said.

When taken to a nearby hospital, the 16-year-old boy was declared brought dead, they said.

His parents alleged that he was scolded by two teachers of the school for failing to complete a project.

They alleged that the school was trying to hide something from them.

''It is alleged that he felt humiliated and insulted following the scolding, and went to the terrace and jumped from there,'' a police officer said.

''The doctors noted that the boy had suffered injuries after falling from a height. There was bleeding from his ear, nose and mouth, and no vitals were recorded when he was taken to the hospital,'' he said.

In a statement, the English-medium school said that an investigation into the incident is underway.

''No school will ever target children and harass them. We are a child-friendly school and no teacher will react like the way it is being alleged,'' it said.

