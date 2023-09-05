Legend Kapil Dev Joins Executive Advisory Board at Smart Energy Water

SEW (Smart Energy Water), a global leader in AI-Powered Connected Customer and Workforce Experience Industry Cloud Platforms, proudly welcomes Mr. Kapil Dev to its esteemed executive advisory board. With a steadfast commitment to innovation and sustainability, SEW is poised to leverage Mr. Dev's exceptional leadership qualities, vast experience, and passion for transformative change in its journey towards building a resilient and intelligent energy and water future.

Mr. Kapil Dev's illustrious career as a world cricketer and former Indian World Cup team Captain and Champion with his outstanding leadership on and off the field have solidified his reputation as a visionary and dynamic leader. His qualities of leading by example, fostering unity, embracing new challenges, and maintaining humility resonate deeply with SEW's mission to empower billions of people and drive the transition towards a net-zero world.

A true embodiment of humility and focus, Mr. Kapil Dev's remarkable achievements and enduring legacy stand as a testament to his grounded nature. His ability to remain humble even in the face of unparalleled success is a quality that SEW holds in high regard.

Commenting on his decision to join SEW, Mr. Kapil Dev expressed his enthusiasm for the SEW Technology Platform forward-thinking approach and its dedication to fostering a sustainable ecosystem. He stated, ''SEW's commitment to technological innovation, coupled with their focus on sustainability, closely aligns with my values and aspirations. I am excited to contribute my insights and experiences to support their journey towards a better and greener future for billions of people, globally.'' Mr. Dev's exceptional leadership skills, coupled with his ability to beat the odds, will undoubtedly enrich SEW's executive advisory board.

''Sir Kapil Dev's joining our executive advisory board marks a significant milestone for SEW,'' remarked Deepak Garg, CEO and Founder of SEW. ''His remarkable leadership skills as former Indian Captain and World Champion, coupled with his passion for sustainability and his ability to triumph over challenges, will undoubtedly drive our vision to new heights. We consider ourselves privileged to learn from his experiences and look forward to succeeding under his guidance.'' SEW is excited to learn from Mr. Kapil Dev's experiences in fostering teamwork, managing diverse challenges, beating the odds, and adapting to dynamic environments. His insights will be instrumental in enhancing SEW's capabilities to engage, empower, and educate billions of people on the journey to a sustainable future.

