Left Menu

Committee set up by Jadavpur University submits report on student's death

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-09-2023 16:43 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 16:43 IST
Committee set up by Jadavpur University submits report on student's death
  • Country:
  • India

A committee set up by the Jadavpur University in Kolkata on the death of an undergraduate student submitted its report on Tuesday.

The committee has made certain recommendations which will have to be approved by the executive council, officiating vice-chancellor Buddhadeb Sau told PTI.

Among the recommendations was vacating the A2 block of the Boys' Main Hostel, where the student died, of anyone other than those belonging to undergraduate first-year, he said.

The committee also suggested punitive action against those found involved in allegedly ragging the student, which led to his death, he said.

Different quantaum of punishment have been recommended, and it will be taken up with the executive council for consideration, he added.

''We will immediately take steps to create new space for senior students so that the freshers do not have to stay with them,'' Sau said.

The committee spoke to at least 150 people, including present and former students and hostel officials, before the report was prepared, another official said.

''The report confirmed that the 17-year-old student was subjected to severe ragging by seniors on the night of August 9,'' he said.

The committee recommended the expulsion of one student in connection with the incident of ragging, and one-year suspension for at least two others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice shortage; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice ...

 Global
4
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023