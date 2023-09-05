Left Menu

HP Governor honours 14 teachers

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 05-09-2023 19:12 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 19:12 IST
HP Governor honours 14 teachers
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Tuesday presented State Awards to 14 teachers and honoured two others with a National Award at the Raj Bhavan here on Teachers' Day, a statement said.

The Governor also paid rich tributes to former president late Dr S Radhakrishnan, whose birth anniversary is celebrated as Teachers' Day, and termed him as a veracious personality, and an able administrator.

In a statement issued here, he said teachers play a pivotal role in shaping the future generation and motivating them to contribute towards nation-building.

Teaching is a noble profession and carries a massive responsibility because the conduct, character and thoughts of teachers influence the students. The overall objective of the development of children is to build a strong nation, so teachers have the obligation to imbibe moral values in the students, Shukla said.

He said students of schools, colleges and other educational institutions should be made aware of the ill effects of drugs and teachers could play an important role in it.

While congratulating the awardees, he appealed to the teaching community to work with more commitment and dedication.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice shortage; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice ...

 Global
4
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023