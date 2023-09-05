Duty of teachers, parents to help children develop their abilities: President Murmu

It is the duty of teachers as well as parents to recognise the unique abilities of children and help them develop those abilities with sensitivity, President Droupadi Murmu said on Tuesday.

The president made the comments at the National Teachers' Awards function here where 75 teachers were awarded for their contribution to the education sector.

''It is the duty of the teachers as well as the parents to recognise the unique abilities of each child and help the child to develop those abilities with sensitivity. Every parent wants their child to be given special attention and treated with affection and parents hand over their children to teachers with great trust,'' Murmu said. It is a great privilege for every teacher to get the opportunity to share love among 40-50 children of a class,'' she added.

The president emphasised that in view of women's participation in the teaching profession, the number of female teachers receiving teachers' awards should be higher. Encouraging female students and teachers is very important for women empowerment, she asserted.

''Elementary education has a fundamental importance in anyone's life. Many educationists speak about the three-H formula for the balanced development of children in which the first H is Heart, the second H is Head and the third H is Hand,” the president said.

“Heart is related to sensitivity, human values, strength of character and morality. The head or brain is related to mental development, reasoning power and reading and the hand is related to respect for manual skills and physical labour. All-round development of children would be possible only by emphasising on such a holistic approach,” she added.

The president said teachers build the future of the nation. She said quality education is considered the fundamental right of every child and the role of teachers is the most important in achieving these goals.

She said the importance of teachers as nation-builders has also been clearly stated in the National Education Policy 2020.

The president said that everyone remembers their teachers. ''The praise, encouragement or punishment that children get from teachers remains in their memories. If children are punished with the intention of improvement in them, they realise it later,'' Murmu said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)