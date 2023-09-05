Minor among 2 drown in lake in UP’s Gorakhpur

Two people, including a 16-year-old, drowned in Chiluataal lake near here on Tuesday, police said.

Amir (22), Sahil alias Kaif (16) and Rehan (22), all residents of Zahidabad in Kuntinagar of Gorakhnath area, were swimming in the water below the Mahesara Railway Bridge when one of them slipped into the deep water, they said.

In an attempt to save him, the other two friends rushed and they also started drowning, police said, passersby rushed to save the three friends but only managed to rescue Amir.

Sahil and Rehan were washed away due to the strong current of water, they said.

Police rushed to the spot and with the help of the SDRF team and local divers, they managed to recover the bodies of both victims.

Chiluatal Inspector Rakesh Kumar Mishra said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Sahil was a class 10 student and Rehan had completed his intermediate studies in Gorakhpur and was preparing for competitive exams in Delhi, police said.

