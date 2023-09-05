Left Menu

G20 Summit: Centre announces closure of govt offices for anti-sabotage checks

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2023 23:21 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 23:21 IST
G20 Summit: Centre announces closure of govt offices for anti-sabotage checks
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre on Tuesday announced the closure of certain government offices to carry out anti-sabotage checks ahead of the G20 Summit scheduled to take place during the weekend.

Sharing a list, the Personnel Ministry said, ''These buildings are required to be vacated from 0900 hrs on September 8, 2023, so as to seal the rooms after completion of regular sabotage checks''.

The G20 Summit will be held in Delhi from September 9 to 10.

''As a part of efforts to ensure foolproof security during G20 summit-2023, thorough anti-sabotage checks are required to be done in the buildings mentioned as annexure well before the starting of G20 summit,'' it said in an order carrying details of the offices/buildings.

Besides, in order to sanitise the buildings, roof-watchers are to be deployed, read the order issued to all central government departments.

Supreme Court metro station, Doordarshan Tower-1, Doordarshan Tower-2, Bharat Sanchar Bhawan, Election Commission office, MEA office, KG Marg, Craft Museum, National Science Centre, India Gate and Patiala House Court are among the list of buildings/offices to be closed.

The Personnel Ministry, in an order issued late last month, said all central government offices in the national capital will be closed from September 8 to 10 in view of the G20 summit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability concerns; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability c...

 Global
3
3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

 India
4
FEATURE-India bets on seaweed's future as food industry appetite grows

FEATURE-India bets on seaweed's future as food industry appetite grows

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023