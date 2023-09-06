J&K LG launches 'community radio' at Jammu University on its foundation day

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha launched a community radio, a first-of-its-kind in the Union Territory, at the University of Jammu here on its foundation day on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Sinha expressed satisfaction that like other initiatives of the university, the community radio will also go a long way in serving the interests of the students and the community. The Lt Governor also expressed satisfaction over the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 by the university ''in its true spirit''.

He further said that the last two years of the university have been significant as various fruitful initiatives like 'Design Your Degree' have been started and these will go a long way in changing the course of education in the country. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Man Ki Baat' programme, Sinha said radio can play a significant role not only in propagating the policies of the government but also in seeking feedback from the stakeholders for their efficient formulation. Jammu University Vice Chancellor Umesh Rai said the radio station -- 91.2 FM - Dhwani JU -- is a step towards fulfilling the university's ''social responsibility'' and will be run by the students.

The Community Radio platform will air various innovative programmes launched by the University under NEP-2020 and will also air programmes related to admissions and examinations, the Vice-Chancellor shared.

