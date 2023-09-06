Animal activists submit memorandum to Delhi mayor over picking up of stray dogs by MCD

A group of animal activists on Tuesday met Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi and submitted a memorandum against the alleged picking up of stray dogs by the MCD without any order ahead of the G20 Summit.

Around 20 activists from the House of Stray Animals and Happy Tails Foundation visited the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) office and requested Oberoi to ''return'' all stray dogs to the areas where they were picked up from.

The MCD, however, said dogs are picked up only on an ''urgent need basis'' and they will be released back in their areas.

House of Stray Animals founder Sanjay Mohapatra said, ''Our demands include returning all stray dogs to their respective territories, immediately stop picking up dogs, passes for all animal-related vehicles during G20, stop picking up sterilised dogs, (setting up a) community kitchen and ensuring vaccination of dogs.'' The activists claimed the mayor assured them that action will soon be taken on their demands.

On August 2, an order issued by the MCD stated that it would pick up stray dogs from the streets of Delhi for sterilisation ahead of the G20 summit. The dogs will be kept at animal birth control centres temporarily and later released back in the areas from where they were picked up.

Later, the civic agency revoked the order.

''An order was issued a month ago by the MCD's veterinary department for such work, but it was later revoked. Right now, the MCD is not picking up any dogs from the city,'' a senior official from the civic body said.

Later, the MCD said in a statement that ''if the dogs are being picked up, it is only on 'urgent need' basis'' and all dogs are ''always tracked and they will be released back'' in the areas from where they were picked up.

Ambika Shukla from People For Animals, an NGO, said there is ''no need to remove friendly and sterilised dogs'' from the streets.

''The animal welfare community reached out to the MCD to help pick up the dogs kindly and safely. Had local caretakers been involved in the process as we suggested, there would have been no cruelty, no chasing and no missing dogs,'' Shukla said.

''Rough, untrained Class IV staff cannot be expected to handle dogs humanely. Why not take those who can,'' she asked.

