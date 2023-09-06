Wilko administrators flag further job losses

Administrators of British homeware and household goods retailer Wilko plan to lay off more staff as more shops are closed, in addition to the 1,300 it has already made redundant, PwC said on Wednesday.

PwC said that over 50 stores would be shut across the country next week, adding that discussions with parties interested in buying parts of the business continue.

Discount retailer B&M said on Tuesday it would buy 51 Wilko stores.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)